Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Shares of COLM traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 473,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,730,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

