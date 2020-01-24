Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $1.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.5% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

