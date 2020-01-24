Analysts Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,621.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 73,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,938. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

