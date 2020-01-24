Analysts Anticipate Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 163.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

GNE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

