Analysts Anticipate Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to announce sales of $9.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. ValuEngine cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 448.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.