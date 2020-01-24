Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $115.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $114.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $476.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $522.97 million, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

