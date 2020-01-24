Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post $854.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $865.10 million and the lowest is $844.20 million. MRC Global posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MRC stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MRC Global by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

