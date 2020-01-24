Analysts Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to report $331.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.57 million and the highest is $333.80 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $378.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NYSE SUP opened at $3.59 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 801.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 188,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.