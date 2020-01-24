Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of ZEN opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Zendesk has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,164 shares of company stock worth $6,913,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $48,915,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

