Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 24th (AIMT, ARLP, BANR, BLDP, BUSE, CAR, CLLS, CUTR, CYOU, DRNA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 24th:

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

