Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $21.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.30. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.91.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

