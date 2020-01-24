Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 673,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,181. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $738.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

