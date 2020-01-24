Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.81. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

ALB stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 21.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.