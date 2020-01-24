Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 15,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $942.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $736,546. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

