Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.47). Apache reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. 3,471,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,174. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Apache by 17.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Apache by 7.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 281,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 760.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

