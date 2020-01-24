Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AN shares. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE:AN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,425 shares of company stock worth $16,098,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

