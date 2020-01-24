Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.80. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 42.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 42.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.18.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

