Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report $478.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.60 million. Covanta posted sales of $500.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

CVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,846,000 after acquiring an additional 272,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,191,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,212 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 127,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Covanta has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

