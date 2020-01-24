Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $727.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $727.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $738.90 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $748.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,252,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,760,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,357,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

