Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

FDEF opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

