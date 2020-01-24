Analysts Expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report $124.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.84 million. Imax posted sales of $108.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $395.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.23 million to $404.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $410.92 million, with estimates ranging from $393.65 million to $422.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 990,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Imax has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

