Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 542,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 44.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 55,043 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.