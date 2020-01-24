Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.81. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $178.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

