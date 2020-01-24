Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce sales of $49.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.12 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $180.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.03 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.21 million, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.