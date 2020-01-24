Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $0.99. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE WTS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $101.45. 118,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $103.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.