Analysts Offer Predictions for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.96 million for the quarter. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 69.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 31,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

