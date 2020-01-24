Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CBU stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 11,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,214. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Community Bank System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

