Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 24th (AOX, APA, AT1, BAYN, CA, CCAP, CXO, DEQ, DWNI, DWS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 24th:

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.20 ($18.84) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.40 ($9.77) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €9.25 ($10.76) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €17.50 ($20.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €15.90 ($18.49) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €22.50 ($26.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.50 ($40.12) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €21.03 ($24.45) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $26.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $126.00 to $132.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €17.90 ($20.81) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $72.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €32.50 ($37.79) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $312.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Longbow Research from $138.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €21.60 ($25.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €14.80 ($17.21) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $205.00 to $212.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $216.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €44.65 ($51.92) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

