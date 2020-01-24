Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA):

1/15/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

1/13/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 283,007 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

