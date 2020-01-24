Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for XP (XP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XP (NYSE: XP):

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – XP is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

XP opened at $42.48 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XP stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

