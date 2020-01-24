Analysts Set Expectations for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,274. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

