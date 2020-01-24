Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (ADRO, GGB, JE, MKS, MOG.A, NFLX, PAF, ROCK, SURF, SWKS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 24th:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aduro's distinct technology platforms are being utilized by several big companies to develop treatments for several cancer indications. Its collaboration agreements with large pharma companies like Novartis and Eli Lilly not only validate its research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds as and when required. The restructuring initiative is likely to save operating cost. However, with no approved products in its portfolio, Aduro is heavily dependent on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants and other payments for the development of its pipeline. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress and severely hurt the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $367.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate declined in the United States, primarily due to price hike and stiff competition. However, in international streaming markets, Netflix’s subscriber growth continued unabated, driven by a solid content portfolio. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with telcos bode well for Netflix.”

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the past year. The outperformance was mainly attributed to benefits from 80/20 simplification, interest savings on loan repayment and supply-chain initiatives. Also, the strengthening of solar, greenhouse, perimeter security and infrastructure businesses added to the positives. Moreover, solid contributions from acquisitions of SolarBos and Apeks Supercritical added to the upside. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have remained stable in the past 60 days. However higher input cost inflation has been hurting the company’s performance to some extent. Also, continued volatility in material costs, owing to tariff-related issues, are adding to the woes.”

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock.

