Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (ASC, BA, BBY, CCC, EMG, FAN, NBTB, NSIT, NVT, NWPX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 24th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG). Citigroup Inc issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a sell rating.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating.

