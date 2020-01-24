Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cranswick (CWK)

Cranswick (LON: CWK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2020 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/17/2020 – Cranswick had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/8/2020 – Cranswick had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/7/2020 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/17/2019 – Cranswick had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/11/2019 – Cranswick had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/27/2019 – Cranswick had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/26/2019 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41).

11/25/2019 – Cranswick had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,900 ($38.15).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,444 ($45.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,343.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,016.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,724 ($48.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 16.70 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

