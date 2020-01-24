Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GYM Group (GYM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GYM Group (LON: GYM):

1/20/2020 – GYM Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2020 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60).

1/9/2020 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/7/2020 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/13/2019 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/10/2019 – GYM Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/3/2019 – GYM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/27/2019 – GYM Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.97) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. GYM Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.