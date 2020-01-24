Analyzing Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) & Universal Technical Institute (OTCMKTS:UTI)

Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eos International and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos International N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute -2.37% -7.58% -1.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos International and Universal Technical Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.60 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -14.81

Eos International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Technical Institute.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Eos International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eos International and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 1 1 0 2.50

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Eos International.

Eos International Company Profile

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

