Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

LON:AAL traded up GBX 2,080.05 ($27.36) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,132 ($28.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,158.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders acquired a total of 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 over the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

