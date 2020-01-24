Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report sales of $31.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $117.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $155.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $164.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.10 million, a P/E ratio of 411.41 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

