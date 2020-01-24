Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is Focused Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 7.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Anthem worth $186,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

ANTM stock opened at $304.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average of $278.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

