Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,142. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

