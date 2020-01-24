AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AON to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON stock opened at $213.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 52 week low of $151.65 and a 52 week high of $213.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

