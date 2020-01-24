Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,114. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

