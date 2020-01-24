Apollon (XAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $7,428.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00055460 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

