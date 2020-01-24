AppCoins Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $293,817.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.