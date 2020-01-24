Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $319.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,398.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

