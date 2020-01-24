Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 4th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from to in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

AAPL stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

