Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.08.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

