Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,398.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.87.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

