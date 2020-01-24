Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.51.

AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

