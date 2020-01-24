Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Hold Rating from KeyCorp

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.36.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.93. 14,184,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,829,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.97 and a 200-day moving average of $242.93. Apple has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $319.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,412.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

